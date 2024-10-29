Television October 29, 2024
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Veah Tries to Use Apple Pay at South African Marketplace (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has a sneak peek at “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.”
In the clip, Veah goes shopping at the marketplace in South Africa where she is in for a surprise!
Veah orders a pineapple stick only to learn the vendor doesn’t take Apple Pay. When she finds out she needs cash, Veah gives her ex-boyfriend Rory a call and he comes to her rescue.
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.