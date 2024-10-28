Disney’s 20th Century Studios

Filming is underway in New Jersey on the new Bruce Springsteen movie “Deliver Me from Nowhere,” starring “The Bear’s” JeremyAllen White!

20th Century Studios just dropped the first photo of the actor embodying the Boss in a plaid shirt and leather jacket.

The film is an adaption of Warren Zane’s book, and follows the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album “Nebraska.”

According to a press release, “The development of ‘Nebraska,’ which followed Springsteen’s 1981 the River tour, marked a pivotal time in his life, one that he would only openly talk about decades after its release. It’s regarded as a landmark in his musical odyssey and a source of inspiration for a generation of artists and musicians. Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom and without The E Street Band, ‘Nebraska’ is considered one of Springsteen’s most enduring works — a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe.”

Writer and director Scott Cooper also shared, “Beginning production on this film is an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey. Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience.”

Cooper said it was a “great pleasure” collaborating with Bruce and his longtime mentor and manager Jon Landau to “tell their story.”

He went on, “Their creative energy fuels every part of this journey.”

Bruce reportedly commented on the film during a recent visit to “The Graham Norton Show,” praising the “lovely cast,” adding, “This is not easy to do because you can’t do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation."

He felt White was up to the challenge. "It’s difficult, but he is a great actor and sings pretty good.”

White also spoke about the film in the 2024 Emmys press room, sharing, "Bruce has been really lovely and supportive and available, which has made this whole process I think such an extra joy that we have his support and Jon Landau — his manager’s — support, who has a large role in the film, as well. So, I feel really lucky, and yeah, we’re getting there."

The movie also stars Jeremy Strong as Landau, Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan and Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt.