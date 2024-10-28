‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Whitney Leavitt Welcomes Baby #3

NBCUniversal

“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” star Whitney Leavitt and her husband Conner have expanded their family!

Last week, the couple welcomed their third child, a baby boy who they named Billy Gene Leavitt.

Whitney told People magazine, “We are most excited about having our family complete. We’ve always wanted three kids and we’re so happy everyone’s here now."

As for how they came up with their son’s name, Whitney explained, “We’ve always waited to name our children after meeting them, but with Billy, we fell in love with the name immediately — even before meeting him."

She went on, “We loved the gender neutrality in the name since we weren’t finding out the baby's gender until delivery, which we’ve never done before. The name allowed us to feel connected to the baby without knowing the gender."

Instagram

Billy is joining their kids Liam, 2, and Sedona, 4.

While the kids thought they were getting “a new baby sister,” they were confused on one key point!

Whitney said, “Upon meeting Billy, they were a bit surprised that they actually didn’t get to decide the baby's gender. But, they’ve warmed up to him quickly and now all they want to do is hold their new baby brother."

Whitney had a gut feeling that she was pregnant with a boy. She noted, “I was very confident that I was having a boy because Billy’s pregnancy was so similar to my son, Liam’s, pregnancy. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was a feeling of greater anticipation that I couldn’t wait for. Finding out we were having another boy was an overwhelming sense of emotion."

Whitney admitted that it was “intimidating” to have three kids, saying, “We are most nervous about having three car seats in our car. We’ve activated the third row in our Kia Sorento.”

Just days ago, Whitney posted an Instagram, writing, “Happy due date.”

Whitney announced her pregnancy in April.