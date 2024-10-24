Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has a baby on board!

Days after her rep confirmed her pregnancy to Vogue, the actress debuted her baby bump at the 2024 AFI Fest in Hollywood on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner wore a double-breasted white dress featuring black buttons for the occasion, pairing the look with a black belt and black heels.

Lawrence was there to support “Zurawski v Texas,” a doc she executive produced alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. The film is about women in Texas who filed a lawsuit against the state after they were denied abortions amid life-threatening circumstances.

EOnline.com reports Jennifer praised the film’s subjects as she introduced the film, saying, "They survived something no woman should be forced to endure. Then they shared their stories with the world in the hopes that other women wouldn't have to suffer the way they did. By this definition, they are heroes."

A source told the outlet that her husband Cooke Maroney was at the event in support of JLaw, and that the couple high-fived and kissed after her introduction.

Jennifer and Cooke wed in 2019. They are the parents of son Cy, 2.

During a 2023 Interview chat with Cameron Diaz, Lawrence opened up about motherhood.