Celebrity News October 24, 2024
Jennifer Lawrence Debuts Her Baby Bump on AFI Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence has a baby on board!
Days after her rep confirmed her pregnancy to Vogue, the actress debuted her baby bump at the 2024 AFI Fest in Hollywood on Wednesday.
The Oscar winner wore a double-breasted white dress featuring black buttons for the occasion, pairing the look with a black belt and black heels.
Lawrence was there to support “Zurawski v Texas,” a doc she executive produced alongside Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. The film is about women in Texas who filed a lawsuit against the state after they were denied abortions amid life-threatening circumstances.
Jennifer Lawrence Is Pregnant with Baby No. 2!View Story
EOnline.com reports Jennifer praised the film’s subjects as she introduced the film, saying, "They survived something no woman should be forced to endure. Then they shared their stories with the world in the hopes that other women wouldn't have to suffer the way they did. By this definition, they are heroes."
A source told the outlet that her husband Cooke Maroney was at the event in support of JLaw, and that the couple high-fived and kissed after her introduction.
Jennifer and Cooke wed in 2019. They are the parents of son Cy, 2.
During a 2023 Interview chat with Cameron Diaz, Lawrence opened up about motherhood.
"Of course, I’ve contemplated having a child that’s being born into a lifestyle that’s different from his friends," she said, adding, "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they’re born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he’s loved, and that he’s our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness. I’m sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we’ll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes."