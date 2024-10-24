Getty Images

“Scarface” actor Ángel Salazar’s reported cause of death has been revealed.

A rep for the NY Chief Medical Examiner’s office told TMZ that Salazar, who died two months ago, succumbed to a toxic combination of cocaine, cyclobenzaprine, and diphenhydramine.

Arteriosclerosis and hypertensive cardiovascular disease have been listed as contributing factors.

His death has been ruled as accidental.

In August, a friend told the outlet the 68-year-old died in his sleep at a friend's home in Brooklyn.

In "Scarface" (1983), his character saves the title character, played by Al Pacino, and dies in a rain of bullets.

Other films in which he appeared include "Where the Buffalo Roam" (1980), "A Stranger Is Watching" (1982), "The Wild Life" (1984), "Sylvester" (1985), "Punchline" (1988), and "Carlito's Way" (1993), among many others, working until his death.