Mitzi Gaynor, Leggy Star of 'South Pacific' & Queen of '70s TV Specials, Dies at 93

Getty Images

Mitzi Gaynor, the glamorous, straight-talking star who secured her place in movie history playing Nellie Forbush in the 1958 film "South Pacific," died Thursday at 93 of natural causes.

In a statement, her team said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor... For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer."

"Off stage, she was a vibrant and extraordinary woman, a caring and loyal friend, and a warm, gracious, very funny and altogether glorious human being." Adding in a bit of Gaynor's characteristic humor by quoting one of her famous covers, they added, "And she could cook, too!"

"As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life. Your love, support and appreciation meant so very much to her and was a sustaining gift in her life. She often noted that her audiences were 'the sunshine of my life.' You truly were."

It concluded, "We take great comfort in the fact that her creative legacy will endure through her many magical performances captured on film and video, through her recordings and especially through the love and support audiences around the world have shared so generously with her throughout her life and career. Please keep Mitzi in your thoughts and prayers."

Gaynor's path in entertainment was broad, touching the legitimate stage, TV, film, and Vegas. Through it all, she distinguished herself as a top-notch dancer and firecracker wit, making many indelible impressions along the way.

In "South Pacific," in which she took over the role originated in the 1949 Broadway production by Mary Martin, she sang the iconic tune "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair." She worked with Marilyn Monroe twice, in the films "We're Not Married!" (1952) and the lavish Hollywood musical "There's No Business Like Show Business" (1954), of which she'd been the last surviving member of the all-star ensemble.

On TV, she had top billing over the Beatles on a 1964 episode of "The Ed Sullivan Show" watched by 70 million people, and went on to star in six 1970s CBS specials that showcased her crisp dance skills and allowed her to vamp her way through dozens of popular songs.

As successful as the specials proved to be, she won her Emmy in 2008 for the program "Mitzi Gaynor: Razzle Dazzle! The Special Years."

Gaynor was also a living legend of the Las Vegas scene. By the end of the '60s, she was knocking down what would have been an enviable annual salary for any average worker per week, and she made a fortune in real estate thanks to advice from Frank Sinatra, who told her, "Buy dirt."

Another of Gaynor's claims to fame — she was legendary designer Bob Mackie's very first famous client. Having met his romantic partner Ray Aghayan on a 1966 TV special, she hoped to work with him again. When he was busy, he passed her along to Mackie, and Mackie's sparkling, whimsically sexy creations came alive on Gaynor before later doing the same on everyone from Carol Burnett to Cher to P!nk.

Gaynor was born Marlene de Czani von Gerber in Chicago on September 4, 1941, taking up dance by age 8. By 11, her family had moved to L.A., and just two years later — pretending to be older — she won a part in the staged musical "Song Without Words" and began touring in other shows.

Discovered on the road and signed to Fox by Darryl F. Zanuck, she made her film debut in 1950's "My Blue Heaven." Some of her other films included "Bloodhounds of Broadway" (1952), "Anything Goes" (1956), "The Birds and the Bees" (1956), "The Joker Is Wild" (1957), and "Les Girls" (1957).

In spite of her tremendous success as Nellie Forbush, she appeared in just four more films over the next five years before focusing on the stage and TV. In a 2019 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview with Mo Rocca, she rated herself as "fair" in films. "I didn't love the camera. The camera didn't love me," she said. Well, everybody has a right to an opinion.

Splash News

Inarguably, live audiences adored her, and the feeling was mutual. The setting allowed for her to make full use of her talents — and always with a wink.