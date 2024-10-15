Getty Images

Hours after he was hit with six shocking and disturbing new lawsuits, Sean “Diddy” Combs has returned to social media.

On Tuesday, Combs took to Instagram to honor his daughter Love on her 2nd birthday.

Alongside a series of photos, Combs wrote, “Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday to you! Happy Birthday baby Love! Happy Birthday to you!! ❤️🫶🏽”

He added, “Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you 🎂🎉🎈.”

Love is Diddy’s youngest child with Dana Tran.

Diddy is also the father of Justin, Christian, Quincy, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie.

Last week, Diddy’s kids, minus Love, appeared in court to show their support for him at a hearing.

At the hearing, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled that Diddy will remain detained for the duration of the trial, which is set to begin on May 5, 2025.

Diddy has been sitting in jail since mid-September, awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Since then, new allegations are stacking up against Combs, with numerous accusers bringing civil claims in court against him.

“Extra” has obtained the new court documents filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who previously promised to expose Diddy’s depravity.

The claims were filed anonymously under the names John Doe and Jane Doe, because some plaintiffs fear for their safety, saying Diddy threatened to kill them.

Three of the accusers state that they were drugged, both of the women allege that they were raped, two of the men claim that they were sodomized.

One alleged incident took place at one of Diddy’s infamous White Parties.

According to one of the new lawsuits, Diddy is accused of molesting a 16-year-old boy at one of the celebrity-filled bashes back in 1998. He even included a photo of himself with Diddy in the lawsuit. Now in his 40s, the alleged victim claims Diddy told him to drop his pants and then fondled him.

Another alleged assault occurred during a promotional party for the Notorious B.I.G.’s video “One More Chance.”

Yet another allegedly happened in a stockroom of Macy’s Flagship Herald Square Store in 2008.