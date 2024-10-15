Getty Images

Multiple accusers have come forward with hedonistic and violent claims against Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Four men and two women have filed an avalanche of twisted and disturbing allegations, as the music mogul’s team insists he’s innocent.

“Extra” has obtained the new court documents filed by Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee, who previously promised to expose Diddy’s depravity.

The claims were filed anonymously under the names John Doe and Jane Doe, because some plaintiffs fear for their safety, saying Diddy threatened to kill them.

Three of the accusers state that they were drugged, both of the women allege that they were raped, two of the men claim that they were sodomized.

One alleged incident took place at one of Diddy’s infamous White Parties.

According to one of the new lawsuits, Diddy is accused of molesting a 16-year-old boy at one of the celebrity-filled bashes back in 1998. He even included a photo of himself with Diddy in the lawsuit. Now in his 40s, the alleged victim claims Diddy told him to drop his pants and then fondled him.

Another alleged assault occurred during a promotional party for the Notorious B.I.G.’s video “One More Chance.”

Yet another allegedly happened in a stockroom of Macy’s Flagship Herald Square Store in 2008.

Now, Diddy’s legal team is insisting they will fight each and every one of the lawsuits, telling us, “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts, their legal defenses, and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His trial is set to begin on May 5, 2025.