Celebrity News October 15, 2024
Cher Gushes Over BF Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Support at VS Fashion Show (Exclusive)
It was a date night for Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards on the pink carpet ahead of her performance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!
“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Cher, who felt “great” to have Alexandra’s support at the show.
Cher teased which songs she’ll be singing, saying, “I'm going to perform ‘Strong Enough’ and ‘[Believe]’”
As for how rehearsal went, Cher laughed, saying, “I fell a couple of times. I tripped, but besides that, I was okay.”
Cher also talked about the ladies walking the runway at the show. She commented, “I’ve been with these girls now for what, two days, and they are beautiful and my dancers are beautiful and… they’re all really special in their own right and different… A lot of our girls are really different.”