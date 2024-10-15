Cher Gushes Over BF Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ Support at VS Fashion Show (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was a date night for Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards on the pink carpet ahead of her performance at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Cher, who felt “great” to have Alexandra’s support at the show.

Cher teased which songs she’ll be singing, saying, “I'm going to perform ‘Strong Enough’ and ‘[Believe]’”

As for how rehearsal went, Cher laughed, saying, “I fell a couple of times. I tripped, but besides that, I was okay.”