TikTok Star Taylor Rousseau Grigg’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Taylor Rousseau Grigg died October 4 at 25, and now the TikTok star’s cause of death has been revealed.

Grigg died from complications of asthma and Addison’s disease, a representative from her family told Today.com.

A source also told People magazine that Taylor died following a severe asthma attack and resulting complications.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Addison's disease, also called adrenal insufficiency, is an uncommon illness that occurs when the body doesn't make enough of certain hormones. In Addison's disease, the adrenal glands make too little cortisol and, often, too little of another hormone, aldosterone. Addison's disease can affect anyone and can be life-threatening.”

Previously, Taylor’s sister Bailey shared on Instagram that an organ donor honor walk was held for Grigg on October 7.

During an honor walk, loved ones walk with the donor as they are transported to the operating room. Hospital staff line the hallway to pay tribute to the person’s heroism for donating.

Bailey posted, “She’s always had hopes of leaving her mark on this world, but in her wildest dreams I don’t think she ever would’ve imagined her legacy being carried on this way. And I know that she wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”

Taylor’s husband Cameron Grigg initially shared the news of her passing on Instagram on October 5.

“No one ever expects to have to deal with this kind of pain and heartache, especially at our age,” Cameron wrote. “This past year Taylor has dealt with more pain and suffering than most people do in a lifetime. And in spite of that she still has been such a light and always brought joy to everyone around her. She is the most brave and strong woman I know, and her confidence in the Lord outweighed every other circumstance she’s faced, even in her darkest hours. I know she’s saved my life and so many others out there."

He continued, “Her earthly body is still here with us being ran by machines to keep her organs viable for donation. More than anything Taylor would want to know that she’s continuing to save people’s lives even after she’s gone from this world. And even though her earthly body may have failed her, her memory and life will be carried on forever.”

Cameron also shared a link to a GoFundMe campaign to help with expenses following the devastating loss.

“With this being so sudden and unexpected we don’t have anything financially in order. Taylor has been in and out of the hospital since we got married which has affected our financial situation, therefore we don’t have any insurance,” he explained. “A friend set up a gofundme for anyone who would like to contribute. And even if you can’t contribute financially, prayers for our family are always needed.”

Taylor’s death comes two months after she opened up to TikTok followers about her health struggles, and explained she wanted to keep her diagnosis private.

"When I didn't know what was wrong with me, I would be in bed, writhing in pain just wishing to be dead because I just wanted it to end," she said. "I don't necessarily feel that way now but like I said, I feel like I have to fight to live and be here every day."

She was also trying to live stress free. "I don't have anything weighing on me or any stress or any chaos," she said. "I used to say that 'I thrive off chaos,' but stress is one of the things that [made me sick] so I'm really enjoying being in a non-stressful environment."

Taylor explained, “You’re seeing me be sick for the whole time that we’re married and not finding out what was wrong until this year… I barely found out what was wrong with me. I was struggling that whole time feeling like I was going to die. "

"It just sucks because I’m 24 years old, I should be in my prime, I should be able to carry my suitcase up the stairs, I should be able to walk to the mailbox, or run, and those are just things that I can’t really do right now.”