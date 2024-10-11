‘RHOSLC’: Lisa Barlow & Meredith Marks on How They Repaired Their Friendship (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” stars Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow spilled some tea with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert as they hit the Warner Bros. Television Group and Fenty Beauty Fall TV Season Party.

They spoke about how they were able to repair their friendship and not letting some of the other ladies pit them against each other anymore.

Lisa said of mending things with Meredith, “We had a real friendship to begin with… so, I think it just needed a very hard-hitting conversation where Meredith was extremely direct with me on why she was hurt, how I hurt her and I had the same with her and we were able to talk through it and figure out how to move forward.”

Meredith added, “Also I think understanding what Lisa needed for me as a friend and what I need from Lisa as a friend.”

Barlow noted they went from having a friendship during “fun circumstances,” to what Marks described as “People trying to decimate our friendship.”

Meredith said of those trying to mess with their relationship now, “We're like, ‘Okay, we got the memo, it's not going to work anymore, try again.’”

Lisa gave an example, “You see it in this last episode where Angie and Whitney try to convince Meredith not to like me and she shuts it down immediately.”

Lisa and Meredith also dished on the return of Mary Cosby as a full-time cast member and how she stirs things up!

Marks said, “I still am waiting to see it all unfold so I can understand what the problem is because I don't know.”

Barlow added, “I think with me and Mary we can go big and hard at each other and then make up. So, I feel like I'm in a great place with Mary but she's also there to interact to engage… to be present. So, I think it changed the dynamic with everyone.”