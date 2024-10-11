Getty Images

R. Kelly’s daughter Buku Abi is opening up on her painful childhood.

In the two-part documentary, “Karma: A Daughter’s Joruney,” Abi claims that she was sexually abused by Kelly when she was a child.

She said, “He was my everything. For a long time, I didn’t even want to believe that it happened. I didn’t know that even if he was a bad person that he would do something to me. I was too scared to tell anybody. I was too scared to tell my mom.”

According to Abi, she told her mom Drea Kelly about the alleged abuse when she was 10.

She noted, “I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life and changed who I was as a person and changed the sparkle I had and the light I used to carry. After I told my mom, I didn’t go over there anymore; my brother [Robert] and sister [Jaah], we didn’t go over there anymore. And even up until now, I struggle with it a lot.”

Abi claimed that she was sexually abused by Kelly starting at age 8 or 9. She noted, “I just remember waking up to him touching me. And I didn’t know what to do, so I just kind of laid there, and I pretended to be asleep."

Drea and Buku eventually filed a complaint against Kelly, but nothing happened. She explained, “They couldn’t prosecute him because I waited too long. So, at that point in my life, I felt like I said something for nothing."

In response to the Abi’s allegations, Kelly’s lawyer Jennifer Bonjean told People magazine, “Mr. Kelly vehemently denies these allegations. His ex-wife made the same allegation years ago, and it was investigated by the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services and was unfounded... And the 'filmmakers,' whoever they are, did not reach out to Mr. Kelly or his team to even allow him to deny these hurtful claims."