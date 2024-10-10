Getty Images

After less than a year of dating, Lupita Nyong’o and Joshua Jackson have called it quits

Lupita confirmed their split in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Revealing that she is single, Nyong’o shared, “My love for my cat is singular. If I’m ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it’ll be because of him.”

She went on, “I was ready to shut that door and lock it and bolt it. He has ensured that my heart remains open.”

Split rumors were swirling after Joshua was spotted with model Nastassja Roberts at the “Grotesquerie” premiere in NYC.

In October of 2023, Lupita and Joshua first sparked dating rumors after they were seen together at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles.

Months later, they were photographed holding hands in Joshua Tree, looking very much like a couple.

A source told Us Weekly, “Joshua and Lupita have been dating for a very short while now. They’re focusing on keeping their relationship under the radar as much as possible.”

The insider noted, “Although it’s only been a few weeks, they were friends before dating so they have a really solid foundation for a relationship. Things are very new but going really well so far.”