Diddy’s Lawyers Claim Cassie Ventura Assault Video Was Leaked to ‘Taint the Jury Pool’

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ lawyers are claiming the government is leaking evidence to “taint the jury pool” at the music mogul’s trial.

In legal papers obtained by “Extra,” his team calls out an alleged “series of unlawful government leaks, which have led to damaging, highly prejudicial pre-trial publicity that can only taint the jury pool and deprive Mr. Combs of his right to a fair trial.”

The docs go on to claim “the most egregious example” of the leaks was the video of Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway in 2016. The video was leaked to CNN in May 2024.

Diddy’s legal team claims in the papers, “The videotape was leaked to CNN for one reason alone: to mortally wound the reputation and the prospect of Sean Combs successfully defending himself against these allegations. Rather than using the videotape as trial evidence, alongside other evidence that gives it context and meaning, the agents misused it in the most prejudicial and damaging way possible. The government knew what it had: a frankly deplorable video recording of Sean Combs in a towel hitting, kicking and dragging a woman in full view of a camera in the hallway of the hotel.”

Combs later apologized for his behavior in the video.

Now, the papers claim, “We do not contend that the leaks were orchestrated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Rather, we contend that the false media statements and the grand jury leaks complained of below were planned and executed by [the Department of Homeland Security].”

The filing also included a footnote, “After the undersigned notified the government that we would be filing this motion, prosecutors responded that the video broadcast by CNN was not obtained through grand jury process and that DHS did not have possession of the videotape prior to CNN’s publication of it. However, government attorneys have not given any indication that they have investigated any of the leaks related to this case. And, as discussed, we are not suggesting that the U.S. Attorney’s Office itself leaked the videotape, but given all the evidence cited above, and the sheer number of agents involved in the investigation and the history of leaks, it seems entirely reasonable that the video was leaked by one or more DHS agents.”

Combs’ team also lists their requests, “(1) an evidentiary hearing to examine government misconduct in connection with the leaks; (2) discovery of emails, documents and records in the possession of the government (including DHS) related to these leaks; (3) a gag order prohibiting government personnel from disclosing any evidence or investigative material related to this case to any member of the media; and (4) suppression of any evidence leaked by government employees in violation of Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 6(e) or any other law, rule, or regulation.”

Combs is currently behind bars awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to charges of racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. His lawyers have requested, for the third time, that he be released on a $50-million bail.

Disturbing new allegations are stacking up against the imprisoned Combs, with news last week that 120 individuals intend to bring civil claims in court against him.