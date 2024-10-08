Getty

Kate Hudson is adding “singer” to her résumé with her new album, "Glorious."

“Extra’s” Alecia Davis spoke with Kate, who dished on making a career turn as a singer-songwriter with her critically acclaimed first album “Glorious.”

After decades in the Hollywood spotlight as an actress, Kate is showing off her secret talent...with new songs like "Talk About Love" and "Live Forever."

Kate gushed, “I couldn’t be happier. The whole thing has been just amazing cause I love to sing. But I’m really like so happy I just shared my work.”

When Alecia mentioned that it was a “long time coming,” Hudson commented, “I didn’t know if I would have done it and it was just one of those things, I was just so happy: I’m not gonna talk about it anymore, I’m just gonna do it. Now I’m here.”

Kate is grateful that she did her debut album. She dished, “After I put this album out, there was just this sigh of relief like, ‘Yeah, I’m right where I’m supposed to be. Creatively.”

“Creatively where I feel creatively for myself feels really peaceful,” she went on.

Kate worked on her new album with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, who is a musician and record producer.

While it wasn’t always “easy,” Hudson explained, “You have moments when your like, ‘Is it healthy to work with your partner?’ But we figured it out and Danny is so talented. I almost feel like I’d be a fool to not work with him in this capacity. I feel so lucky, and we write really well together. That, we really do well together. We do a lot well together.”

Kate and Danny’s daughter Rani just turned 6 with a “big party.”

Hudson elaborated, “And she wanted as many people as possible. She is a party girl, which I’m sure were all gonna witness at some point in her teenage years… She’s a blast. She just wanted to have a dance party, and that’s what we did.”

Kate described her daughter as a “dreamy, magical lady.”

After performing at “A Night of Special Performances” in Nashville, Hudson is shooting the upcoming "NBC's Christmas at the Opry Special.”