Kanye West & Bianca Censori Spotted Together Amid Split Rumors

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are shutting down breakup rumors!

After weeks of not being seen together, the two were spotted packing on the PDA in Japan.

While they were going up an escalator at a Tokyo mall, Bianca had her hands around Kanye’s face on Tuesday.

They even coordinated their outfits, both wearing white!

Kanye and Bianca have been married for almost two years.

In January 2023, TMZ reported that Kanye and Bianca had a private wedding ceremony.

It was later revealed that they legally married on December 20, 2022, with the help of a “confidential marriage license.”

A source told DailyMail.com, “Bianca and Ye have a totally different vibe. They are very private, very affectionate, and totally devoted to each other. I think they both enjoy carving out time that's just for them. For that reason, they've been extremely hush-hush about the specifics of their wedding day. I don't think anyone besides the pair of them know exactly how it went down.”

West seemingly paid tribute to his lady in a song called “Censori Overload.”