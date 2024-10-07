‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose’s Daughter, 14, Hospitalized in ICU: ‘Please Pray’

Instagram

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose’s daughter Bobbie, 14, was rushed to a hospital over the weekend.

On Sunday, Rose shared on Instagram Stories, "My beautiful community please pray for my angel daughter Bobbie Rose. I normally would never come on here to share something so vulnerable but we need prayers and good vibes right now."

Whitney shed light on what happened, adding, "She was taken by ambulance to the ICU today for severe asthma exacerbation. Xoxo 💋."

She followed up on Monday, writing, “Thank you for all the love and prayers for my sweet Bobbie Rose, we feel your energy. Unfortunately we do not have any updates at this time. Please keep praying for our angel.”

Back in April, Whitney celebrated her daughter’s birthday on Instagram, gushing over her qualities.

“Happy Birthday to Bobbie Rose. She turns 14 today! ♈️ Words that describe her: Kind, Beautiful, Fun, Smart, Adventurous, Resilient, Talented, Caring, Responsible, Fearless, Loving, Witty. My baby girl is growing up and I am so proud of her. My side kid and bestie for life.”