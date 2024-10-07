Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal on Secret to Decades-Long Friendship (Exclusive)

Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are dishing on their new miniseries “La Máquina,” which follows an aging boxer whose crafty manager secures one last shot at a title.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke to Diego and Gael about their bond, which goes all the way back to playing Nerf basketball as kids!

When asked who won, Gael recalled, “It was very tight. It was like a saga.”

Diego noted, “The way I remember it is, I lost at the end. I remember we were very competitive. I remember it was in my house… I think that’s the moment where he just took over.”

Diego jokingly admitted that he got “distracted.”

The two have maintained a long friendship throughout the years, so what’s their secret?

Gael laughed, saying, “That secret shake.”

While they were working on “La Máquina,” Diego’s physical transformation for the show took two hours, which meant he could only consume shakes through a straw!

In all seriousness, Diego said, “I think it’s that we care about each other more than anything we do and that allows us to do great stuff together.”

“Friendship allows us to do anything we want,” Diego emphasized. “We have a company, we do film, we do TV, we’ve done theater, but at the end, what really matters, what I’m really proud of is that friendship that we’ve cultivated all these years.”