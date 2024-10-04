Getty Images

Halle Bailey and DDG have called it quits after two years of dating.

On Thursday, DDG announced the split on his Instagram Stories.

He wrote, “Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared."

“Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true,” he added. “We are still best friends and adore each other.”

The news comes less than a year after they welcomed their first child, son Halo.

Along with moving from the relationship, DDG noted they’ll “focus on our individual journeys and our roles as co-parents,” as well as “cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

“As we navigate this transition, we ask for your understanding and support,” DDG wrote at the end of his lengthy statement. “Thank you for your love and encouragement.”

The pair made one of their last red-carpet appearances together at the Recording Academy Honors in February.

“Extra” spoke with Halle and DDG, who enjoyed their “first night out” after welcoming Halo.

When asked what it was like to leave Halo for the first time, Halle said, “It was a lot.” Darryl added, “It was a lot, he be crying a lot.”