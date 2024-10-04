Disney

“Princess Diaries 3” is official!

On Friday, Anne Hathaway announced on Instagram that she’ll be returning as Mia Thermopolis.

Along with a video, Anne wrote, “Miracles happen ✨👑 Back to Genovia with @adeleblim @disney @somewherepictures.”

Anne is referencing Myra’s song “Miracles Happen (When You Believe),” which was featured in the original movie’s soundtrack.

In the video, Mia is heard saying, “Shut Up,” and then there’s a clip of Julie Andrews as Queen Clarisse Renaldi saying “Shut Up,” and the video ends with Anne herself saying “Shut Up.”

Hathaway’s video came just hours after it was announced that Adele Lim signed on as the director of the third movie.

In a statement, Lim told Deadline, “As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is scheduled to start filming next year.

Earlier this year, Anne hinted that a third movie was promising, telling V magazine, “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.”

In 2019, Hathaway had everyone talking about the possibility of a third movie, telling Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live,” “There is a script for the third movie.”

She added, “I want to do it. Julie [Andrews] wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen.”