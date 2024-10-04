Adam Levine on Maroon 5 in Vegas, New Music & If His Kids Think He’s Cool (Exclusive)

Getty

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 are heading back to Vegas!

He chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about taking some time for family after stepping away from “The Voice.” Adam left the show in 2019 after 16 consecutive seasons, though he'll be making his return in 2025 for Season 27!

Melvin asked if he’s feeling rested and rejuvenated, and Adam confessed, “Today I don’t feel that rested because I was with 400 kids at Disneyland yesterday doing birthdays, but I'd say in general, I feel pretty rested!”

Now, Maroon 5’s popular residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM has been extended into 2025. He dished on their Vegas show, saying, “At first we didn’t know how we would fit in, but honestly, we fell madly in love with it and the vibe is amazing, the theater is amazing.”

Adam added, “It has grown, it's growing and got more popular,” describing their concerts as a “big live rock ‘n’ roll show, everyone is really loving it.”

As for the secret to longevity in the industry, Levine said, “For me, I think always doing different things and finding new subtle things to challenge myself as someone who writes and someone who performs.”

He went on, “Staying in shape is even a big deal because I’m getting older now. Even that’s a challenge because it fuels the music and how I get up there and do it. I’m obsessed with working out. I haven’t worked out in a week and I’m kinda tripping a little bit! I need it!”

Plus, it’s been three years since Maroon 5 dropped their last album “Jordi,” but Adam is currently writing new songs all on his own!

He explained, “The lion’s share of the stuff is coming from my creative brain now so that’s been a new adjustment because I haven’t done that in a really long time since our third album so I’m back to that, so that’s really exciting.”

Levine admitted, “I’m even more insecure about releasing new music now. I feel there is this new sense of ownership. I’m really excited and think people will love it but it’s like one of my babies so you never know.”

Melvin asked, “What do your kids think about you onstage? I hear one is quite the Maroon 5 historian.”

Adam replied, “They still know every song and my kids think I’m cool, so I’m like, I’ve got a few more years of that. I think that's probably gonna change at some point.”