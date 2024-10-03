Getty Images

“The Hills” alum Jason Wahler is going to be a dad again!

Wahler and his wife Ashley are expecting their third child, the reality star’s rep told People magazine.

The couple are already the parents of Delilah Ray, 7, and Wyatt Ragle, 3.

Jason recently opened up on parenthood, stressing the importance of being present. He told People, “You don't have to be the perfect dad. It's the time and just letting them know that you're there for them."

After Wyatt was born in 2021, Wahler told the outlet, “We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."

He added, “It was one of the most incredible experiences to deliver him into the world. I have the utmost respect for my wife Ashley, who did an absolutely incredible job through the birthing process, as well as all the other mothers who have the same strength in creating life.