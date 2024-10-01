‘American Pickers’ Co-Host Frank Fritz Dead at 60

Instagram

Frank Fritz, best known for appearing on the reality series “American Pickers,” has died at 60, two years after suffering a debilitating stroke.

His co-host Mike Wolfe announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing, "It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night. I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

Mike continued, "Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures."

Writing of their adventures together, he went on, “Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic.”

Wolfe closed with, “We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place.”

Frank’s manager Bill Stankey also told People in a statement, "Frank Fritz was an exceptional human being. He loved life, he cared about people, he always had a kind word to say and he knew more about Americana and antiques than anyone I ever met."

Stankey added, "He was the anchor of ‘American Pickers.’ He will be missed by his friends, family and fans.”

Fritz exited “American Pickers” in 2020 to have back surgery. It came to light later that he and Wolfe had had a falling out, and the History Channel confirmed Frank would not be coming back.

Wolfe and Fritz, however, did mend their friendship, and Mike shared the devastating news about his stroke in 2022.

Mike wrote on Instagram at the time, “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on. There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

He revealed, “Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

The reality star ended with a message to Fritz, writing, “Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you buddy.”