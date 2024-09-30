Getty Images

Former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo has died at the age of 58.

On Monday, Mutombo lost his battle with brain cancer, the NBA announced.

Mutombo was “surrounded by his family” when he passed away.

In a statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said, “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

He continued, “There was nobody more qualified than Dikembe to serve as the NBA’s first Global Ambassador. He was a humanitarian at his core. He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa.”

Silver added, “I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people. He was always accessible at NBA events over the years — with his infectious smile, deep booming voice, and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation. Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.”

Silver ended his lengthy statement by saying, “On behalf of the entire NBA family, I send my deepest condolences to Dikembe’s wife, Rose, and their children; his many friends; and the global basketball community which he truly loved and which loved him back.”

The news comes two years after it was revealed that Mutombo was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor in Atlanta.

At the time, the NBA said, “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

During his NBA career, Mutombo was an eight-time NBA All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 2015, six years after he retired after 18 years in the league.