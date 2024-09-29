Kris Kristofferson, Country Legend & Barbra Streisand's 'A Star Is Born' Lead, Dies at 88

Getty Images

Kris Kristofferson, a country-music legend who was Barbra Streisand's leading man in her adaptation of "A Star Is Born," has died at 88.

Variety reports he died Saturday at his home on Maui. No cause of death was offered.

A statement from Kristofferson’s wife, Lisa; his eight children — Tracy, Kris Jr., Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake — and his seven grandchildren, read, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him. Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame's CEO, Kyle Young, said of the late singer, who was inducted into the Hall in 2004, “Kris Kristofferson believed to his core that creativity is God-given, and that those who ignore or deflect such a holy gift are doomed to failure and unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and then he created a body of work that gave voice not only to his soul but to ours. Kris’s heroes included the prize fighter Muhammad Ali, the great poet William Blake, and the ‘Hillbilly Shakespeare,’ Hank Williams. He lived his life in a way that honored and exemplified the values of each of those men, and he leaves a righteous, courageous and resounding legacy that rings with theirs.”

Kristofferson was born in Brownsville, Texas, on June 22, 1936, and spent a good deal of his youth in San Mateo, California. He hoped to be a writer, and was published twice in the prestigious Atlantic Monthly. He was also a nationally recognized college athlete and a Rhodes scholar.

His earliest attempts at writing songs were at the tail end of the '50s, but led nowhere initially. Instead, he was consumed by graduating, and then served time in the military, his father's chosen career path for him. When Kristofferson left the military in favor of songwriting in 1965, his family disowned him.

After odd jobs around Nashville and fervently pursuing the attention of country star Johnny Cash, Kristofferson persuaded Cash to record his "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down," which in 1970 won him Songwriter of the Year at the CMAs. He did it by infamously landing a helicopter in Cash's yard.

He quickly recorded a debut solo record, "Kristofferson," that same year.

A steady stream of famous singers recorded his tracks, including Bob Dylan, Ray Stevens, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patti Page, Kenny Rogers, and Roger Miller. Perhaps his most iconic contribution was "Me and Bobby McGee." Covered by his ex, Janis Joplin, and included on her posthumous 1971 album "Pearl," the song became a rock staple.

Kristofferson's second album, "The Silver Tongued Devil and I" (1971) was a bigger hit, and his movie-idol looks led to acting opportunities. He made his film debut in "The Last Movie" (1971), and appeared in "Cisco Pike" (1972), "Blume in Love" (1973), "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" (1973), "Bring Me the Head of Alfredo Garcia" (1974), "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" (1974), "The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea" (1976), "Semi-Tough" (1977), "Convoy" (1978), "Heaven's Gate" (1980), "Rollover" (1981), "Big Top Pee-wee" (1988), "No Place to Hide" (1993), "Lone Star" (1996), "Fire Down Below" (1997), "Blade" (1998), "Planet of the Apes" (2001), "Blade II" (2002), "Blade: Trinity" (2004), "He's Just Not That Into You" (2009), "Dolphin Tale" (2011), "Joyful Noise" (2012), "Deadfall" (2012), "Dolphin Tale 2" (2014), and "Blaze" (2018), among many others.

He received an Oscar nomination for his score of 1984's "The Songwriter," starring Willie Nelson. It spawned a massively popular soundtrack record, "Music from Songwriter."

Kristofferson's most famous work in the movies was as John Norman Howard in the Barbra Streisand version of "A Star Is Born," the second biggest hit of 1976, in spite of mixed to negative reviews. It won him a Golden Globe for Best Actor and the accompanying album went four-times platinum.

He was also active on TV, appearing in a number of made-for-TV movies, including "The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James" in 1986 with Johnny Cash; the miniseries "Amerika" (1987); and serving as the narrator of the series "Dead Man's Gun" (1997-1999). Most recently, he played President Andrew Jackson in the miniseries "Texas Rising" (2015).

Musically, Kristofferson enjoyed a rich legacy that contained phenomenal collaborations: he was in the supergroup the Highwaymen with Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings; he recorded with his former wife Rita Coolidge; and Nelson recorded an entire album of his songs.

In all, the three-time Grammy winner released 18 solo studio albums across 56 years, three albums with Coolidge, and an album with Dolly Parton, Brenda Lee, and Nelson. His most successful solo singles were "Lovin' Her Was Easier (Than Anything I'll Ever Do Again)" (1971), "Josie" (1972), "Jesus Was a Capricorn" (1972), "Why Me" (1973), "A Song I'd Like to Sing" (with Coolidge; 1973), and "Watch Closely Now" (1977).

Kristofferson was married three times, including from 1973-1980 to frequent collaborator Rita Coolidge.