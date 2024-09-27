Stephen Nedoroscik on ‘DWTS’ Clark Kent Moment & GF Tess’ Support (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” caught up with Stephen Nedoroscik and his “Dancing with the Stars” partner Rylee Arnold during rehearsals after their week 2 paso doble that saw Stephen nod to those Clark Kent memes!

Stephen called it a “collective idea,” adding, “You could not not do it. That’s kind of my virality moment, so we wanted to just run with it.”

Stephen and Rylee were able to get their first 8. Of the judges’ feedback, she said, “I really like their feedback, and I thought it was very positive but also, like, very constructive, which is really good. They gave Stephen a lot of good pointers that we can definitely work on in rehearsal, so I was really happy with it. Honestly, just so glad that we’re making improvements with our scores and with our critiques.”

Nedoroscik was also into the feedback, saying, “Just soak it in. It’s just, like, motivation for me to go to that next week.”

Rylee raved about Stephen’s work ethic, saying, “He is doing so amazing. He comes into rehearsal and he studies the night before, he watches the videos, he comes in, he works so hard because he’s an athlete and he has so much athleticism and he understands that, like, you have to work hard for something to be good.”

Stephen also gushed about having his GF Tess’ support in the audience this week, saying, “Just my gymnastics career, she’s always been, like, my biggest cheerleader, so having her in the ballroom cheering me on, and she brought the energy last night, it just means a lot to me and I love her very much and appreciate the support.”

When they aren’t rehearsing, Rylee, Stephen, and Tess are hanging out and having game nights. Rylee noted, “We just have a lot of fun.”

Rylee and Stephen also dished on which couples are their biggest competition, saying that Jenna Johnson and Joey Graziadei are “probably the couple for us to look out for” since they’ve tied both weeks.