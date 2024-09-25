Lady Gaga Channels Harley Quinn at ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ London Premiere

Getty Images

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix took London for “Joker: Folie à Deux”!

Wearing a custom red Celine gown and a short wig with a single Joker-inspired tear painted under her eye, Gaga hit the red carpet alongside fiancé Michael Polansky.

The pop superstar just surprised her little monsters with a taste of her first single, “The Joker,” from the movie’s companion album “Harlequin.”

Gaga dished on the album at the premiere, saying “It has so much of the music that is in ‘Joker’ as well as some original pieces that I wrote for the film, and one that is for the album only called ‘Happy Mistake.’”

Gaga and Phoenix opened up about singing in the film during a Venice Film Festival press conference.

Joaquin said, “Early on she was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to sing live,’ and I was like, ‘No, we’re not… You can sing live if you would like.’ And ultimately we did it, and it was really the only way. Not only did we sing live, every part of the recording was live… We were working with a pianist.”

Gaga added, “I think the way we approached music in this film was very special and extremely nuanced. I wouldn’t necessarily say this is actually a musical in a lot of ways. It is very different. The way that music is used is to give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialogue was not enough.”