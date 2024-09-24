Lady Gaga Announces ‘Joker’ Companion Album ‘Harlequin’

Lady Gaga is dropping a new album on Friday!

She just announced on Instagram that “Harlequin,” a companion album to “Joker: Folie à Deux” is out on September 27.

Gaga plays Harley Quinn in the film, and the post included a photo of the singer looking very Harley-esque, fully clothed in the shower with a life jacket on. She included a second photo of a milk carton listing the songs on the soundtrack. Scroll down to see the list!

The singer had hinted at a secret project on the way, in addition to her upcoming “LG7” album.

Gaga dropped cryptic messages on Instagram, too, with hints like, “I’m ready for my interview,” “Don’t tell me what to wear,” and “No duct tape. No mission.”

She stars alongside Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix in the film. They opened up about singing in the film during a Venice Film Festival press conference.

Joaquin said, “Early on she was like, ‘Oh, we’re going to sing live,’ and I was like, ‘No, we’re not… You can sing live if you would like.’ And ultimately we did it, and it was really the only way. Not only did we sing live, every part of the recording was live… We were working with a pianist.”

Gaga added, “I think the way we approached music in this film was very special and extremely nuanced. I wouldn’t necessarily say this is actually a musical in a lot of ways. It is very different. The way that music is used is to give the characters a way to express what they need to say because the scene and just the dialogue was not enough.”

The Grammy winner said of the singing, “We worked really hard on the way that we sang. For me, it was a lot about kind of unlearning technique and forgetting how to breathe and allowing the song to completely come out of the character.”

The “Harlequin” song lineup includes: