Getty Images

Eboni K. Williams, 41, is the proud mom of a baby girl!

The “Real Housewives of New York” alum announced the news on Instagram, revealing her daughter, Liberty Alexandria Williams, was born in NYC in August. See her precious pics here!

“Forevermore, I’m changed,” Eboni wrote. “I’m responsible for ensuring her wellbeing and that Liberty enhances the spaces she occupies. This little girl has been born into significant privilege. Thus, she holds significant responsibility. As her ancestor, Toni Morrison tasked her… Since she has been born free, her birth assignment is to now free somebody else.”

Explaining the special meaning behind her name, Williams continued, “Why the name Liberty? Born into a nation and at a time such as this… Young Liberty has arrived on divine time. Unknown by most, our nation’s famous monument, the Statute of Liberty, originated as a tribute to the newly freed Black American.”

She pointed out, “Lady Liberty came to New York City in 1886. She came as a symbol of liberty and freedom two decades AFTER the American Civil War. While most people associate the monument with immigrants arriving at the New York Harbor, this was a secondary narrative. The French creators behind the statue originally wanted to honor the newly emancipated and formerly enslaved Africans/Black Americans.”

Williams went on, “While modifications have been made, the original broken shackles, which paid tribute to the end of slavery, do remain at Lady Liberty’s feet. The broken shackles are hidden for most to see… Similarly hidden is much of our truth as a nation and our truth as a people. I, along with my progeny, exist to pronounce that which is hidden.”

Eboni shared that she hopes, “Liberty’s work will far exceed my own and I pray, so will her impact.”

She closed by writing, “Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl… the world is ready 🙏🏾💕.”

Eboni previously opened up to People magazine about her journey to motherhood, revealing she used a frozen egg and sperm donation to create a healthy embryo.

Williams said at the time, "I did one egg retrieval at 34 years old, not really having a clear intention on if I would use those eggs or when I would use the eggs. And six years later, that one egg retrieval led to one genetically normal embryo which led to one successful embryo transfer and — one pregnancy later — I'll soon have, God willing, one beautifully healthy baby girl. So it really does feel like fate."

The star added, "There will always be that voice that says, 'Maybe I should have waited to meet a man and remarry before I had a baby? Maybe I should not be trying to do this alone.' But f**k that! I'm not waiting. I'm 40 years old. I'm not waiting to build assets. I'm not waiting to build my career. I'm not waiting to travel. And I'm certainly not waiting to start a family."