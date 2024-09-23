Kristen Bell on ‘Veronica Mars’ 20th Anniversary & Why It Was ‘Hardest Job’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert about their new romantic comedy series “Nobody Wants This,” in which they play an agnostic podcaster and newly single rabbi who fall in love.

Bell also reflected on the 20th anniversary of “Veronica Mars,” saying, “I’m very grateful for that project. It allowed me to discover who I am… It allowed me to discover my flow as a performer.”

She added, “It was also the hardest job I’ve had to date. That was before the union was enforcing any real rules and we were there for 17 hours a day… It was such a hard, physically demanding shoot.”

Dishing on “Nobody Wants This,” Kristen also shared why she knew Adam had to be the guy to play her love interest.

“I said it's got to be Brody because the character has to be so charming, like almost annoyingly charming to pull off this role… Thankfully, we convinced him to do it and I was so, so pleased,” she said.

Bell praised his acting, saying, “When you are in a scene with Adam it doesn't feel like you're talking to someone who is scripted… There's a sense of creating it in the moment that you don't get with a lot of other people and that's why I like acting with you.”

Brody had kind words to say about her too, gushing, “Kristen's attitude and warmth… permeates a set and it's good to be in business with her.”

Kristen and Adam have worked together before, and they reminisced about a “precarious” love scene they did for “House of Lies” while Kristen was very pregnant!

Bell recalled she was “eight months pregnant… we were 45 lbs. in,” Brody added, “We had a sex scene, and you weren’t playing someone pregnant.”

She quipped, “Nooo,” adding there were some “precarious positions.”

How did the pull it off? Adam revealed, “Her stand-in came in for the wide shots.”

Adam said that was actually more “awkward” because he and the stand-in didn’t know each other.