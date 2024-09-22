Olivia Munn and John Mulaney took to Instagram to reveal they are parents again!

Olivia, 44, and John, 42, welcomed their second baby via gestational surrogate on September 14.

"Méi June Mulaney came into the world September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon🐉," they announced. "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much."



Clarifying her name, John wrote, "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese 梅💜."

Munn wrote, "I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

Méi joins big brother Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, 2.