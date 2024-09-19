Diddy’s Late Ex Kim Porter Revealed His Twisted Secrets in Alleged Diary Entries

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’s ex Kim Porter is speaking out from beyond the grave.

Publisher Chris Todd tells DailyMail.com that Kim gave her friends a thumb drive of her writings, which have now been turned into the 60-page book “Kim’s Lost Words.”

The revelations come as Diddy is behind bars facing federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and more. He entered a not guilty plea to all charges.

Kim, who shared three children with Combs, died in 2018 at just 47 years old. Her cause of death was reported as pneumonia. In the last diary entry, however, DailyMail.com says she texted friends “he got me,” before calling 911.

The alleged diary entries are shocking and claim Diddy not only participated in threesomes and orgies with both men and women, but that he had a vault of recordings with young male artists. She also described how he would sometimes get violent.

Kim said they were in an open relationship, and “He hosted parties that were just a fancy name of orgies, and everyone wanted in.”

She goes on, “We not only had threesomes, but we also swapped partners. Our sex life was crazy, but I got to do things with Sean I would never have been able to do with a straight man.”

Porter also claimed she slept with Tupac Shakur, saying, “Sean didn’t mind; well not until he tried to get Pac to join both of us.” Tupac wasn’t interested and Kim said things were “contentious” between Sean and Tupac afterward. The book even claims she once walked in on Combs saying, “Pac don’t leave that f**king studio alive.”

The entries also reveal alleged violence against Kim. Early in their relationship he allegedly slapped her hard after she suggested he have sex with a male executive, and another time she accused him of slamming her to the ground while holding a gun, while he told her, “You’re mine. You don’t have a choice in that now. I can’t live without you.” She referred to him as a “terrifying monster.”

Porter found a vault in Sean’s room with videos of his sexual encounters and even she was shocked.