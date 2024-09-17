Getty Images

New details are surfacing about Tito Jackson’s last moments.

According to a press release from the Gallup Police Department, Jackson — who died Sunday — suffered a medical emergency close to a shopping center in Gallup, New Mexico.

The release revealed that a police officer “was flagged down near the American Heritage Center” and “alerted to an individual requiring medical attention” at around 6:17 p.m. on Sunday.

The press release noted that an ambulance was “requested” for Jackson, who was “pronounced dead” upon arrival at the hospital.

“Following this, the hospital requested the presence of detectives and the Office of the Medical Investigator,” the press release said. “The deceased was identified as 70-year-old Toriano ‘Tito’ Jackson from Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

An investigation is currently ongoing, with investigators “interviewing witnesses and examining both physical electronic records.”

Tito's sons Taj, Taryll and TJ mourned his death on Instagram alongside a carousel of images.

They wrote, "It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us. We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being. Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Less than a week ago, Tito visited a memorial dedicated to his brother Michael, who died in 2009 at age 50.

At that time, he wrote on Instagram, “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”