‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Big Ed Engaged 24 Hours After Meeting Porscha Raemond

“90 Day Fiancé” star Edward “Big Ed” Brown is getting married!

TMZ reports the reality star met a woman at a meet-and-greet and popped the question within 24 hours!

Ed, 59, told the site, “It was love at first bite," after he met Porscha Raemond, 29, at Capriotti restaurant in Planation, Florida, during a fan event.

The next day, while dining at a restaurant, Brown spontaneously got down on one knee and proposed… using a paper clip transformed into a ring.

Afterward, the couple shared a passionate kiss and then a hug.

Now, sources tell TMZ the proposal was no gimmick, insisting it is "definitely real."

Big Ed was previously married to Sandra Heckman, but they split in 1992. He went on to appear on "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" Season 4 in 2020 with girlfriend Rose Vega, but they split.