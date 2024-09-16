Halle Berry Has Seen the Jokes About Her Characters’ ‘Jacked-Up’ Wigs! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, Halle Berry hit the red carpet for the NYC premiere of her new psychological thriller/horror film “Never Let Go.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Halle, who plays a mother who must protect her twin sons after an unspeakable evil takes over the world.

As for what drew her to the movie, she shared, "When I read the script, it was a world I had never seen before. I was intrigued by a mother with two children giving birth in a house and never leaving for a decade. I just thought, 'Wow, that's trippy,' and it had never been seen before and it captured my imagination."

She said of her character, “I wanted to bring her darkness and her complication, you know. Mama is suffering from generational trauma. We talk about the old world and it’s for us to wonder in this movie. Maybe we'll get a sequel, we can tell you all about it. But we’re wondering, like, what happened to Mama, right, in the old world? What happened? What trauma did she suffer?… She’s operating at a deficit, but yet at the same time, she loves her children and she’s doing the best she can.”

Berry also laughed about all the Internet jokes about her fierce characters and their (in her own words) "jacked-up" wigs!

She quipped, “They ride me hard about my wigs, but that’s okay. I’m playing characters! Some characters have jacked-up hair. That's just the truth!"

Berry opened up about taking on these roles as a mother herself.

She commented, “I’ve got two children that I protect at all costs, so that is the most natural thing for me to tap in to honestly, which is why I gravitate toward these roles.”

While Halle has played Catwoman and Storm, could we ever see her reprise those iconic roles?

She answered, “Maybe, but you know, I’m also someone that I’m always looking toward the future, you know, what was was and what is will be, so I am a person looking toward what’s next, not what was.”

Berry also spoke about her openness on issues related to women's health and aging. She explained, “I’m standing up for myself because I need answers, right? And so when I stand up for myself, I stand up for all women. And women’s health, especially when we get down, you know, the path of life over 40, there’s been so much injustice done to us, so much research, so much information not done, and it’s time that our health is put, you know, on the forefront. And we have to demand that."

She emphasized, "We have to look forward to this time of life as a woman, and I want young women like you to know you just get better,” Halle emphasized. “It's is nothing to fear. You don’t have to resist it. Aging is a beautiful thing of life.”