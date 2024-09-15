Michael & Janet Jackson’s Brother Tito Jackson Dead at 70

Getty Images

Tito Jackson, a member of the world-famous Jackson family, has died at the age of 70. He is the second of the 10 siblings to die, following his brother Michael Jackson, who died at 50 in 2007.

His nephew Siggy Jackson confirmed the news to People magazine on Sunday.

Less than a week ago, Tito visited a memorial dedicated to his brother Michael.

At that time, he wrote on Instagram, “Before our show in Munich, my brothers Jackie, Marlon, and I, visited the beautiful memorial dedicated to our beloved brother, Michael Jackson. We're deeply grateful for this special place that honors not only his memory but also our shared legacy. Thank you for keeping his spirit alive.”

From 1964, Tito was an original member of the Jackson 5, who were known for an incredible string of hits that included “I Want You Back” (1969), “I’ll Be There” (1970), and “ABC (1, 2, 3)” (1970).