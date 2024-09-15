Award Shows September 15, 2024
How Nava Mau Would React If She Meets Meryl Streep at Emmys (Exclusive)
“Baby Reindeer” star Nava Mau stunned in red at the 2024 Emmy Awards.
“Extra’s” Adam Glassman spoke with Nava, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series.
She’ll be up against fellow co-star Jessica Gunning, as well as Lily Gladstone, Dakota Fanning, Aja Naomi King, Diane Lane and Kali Reis.
Mau noted, “Everyone nominated is so phenomenal.”
Nava has become a familiar name since “Baby Reindeer” started streaming on Netflix.
As for how life has changed, Mau answered, “I think that I didn’t realize that I could be a part of something like that. I don’t think that I knew that I could pull it off as an actor, and I don’t know that I felt like I could connect with somebody on set in that way as a survivor and to be contending with these themes of violence and trauma and that it can actually lead to something good, I now get to carry that with me forever.”
When she started shooting the series, she knew, “It was special.” Nava added, “I knew it came from the heart.”
It’s Nava’s first Emmy Awards, so who is she excited to see?
Mau answered, “I’ve still never met Nicole Beharie — she’s my favorite actress.”
Nava also noted, “That would be out of control if I met Meryl Streep.”