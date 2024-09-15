How Nava Mau Would React If She Meets Meryl Streep at Emmys (Exclusive)

As for how life has changed, Mau answered, “I think that I didn’t realize that I could be a part of something like that. I don’t think that I knew that I could pull it off as an actor, and I don’t know that I felt like I could connect with somebody on set in that way as a survivor and to be contending with these themes of violence and trauma and that it can actually lead to something good, I now get to carry that with me forever.”