‘ALF’ Star Benji Gregory’s Cause of Death Revealed

NBC

Benji Gregory, best known for playing Brian Tanner on “ALF,” was found dead in June, and now his cause of death has been revealed.

The actor’s body was discovered inside his car at a bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona. His service dog, Hans, was also found dead at the scene.

Now, TMZ reports the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner has ruled Gregor’s death an accident, citing heat exposure in the setting of hepatic cirrhosis.

The site adds that sources believe Benji went to the bank to deposit residuals but fell asleep in his vehicle.

Gregory was reportedly bipolar, had battled depression, and was prone to insomnia.

As a child, Gregory made his acting debut on a 1985 episode of "Punky Brewster" and appeared in the Whoopi Goldberg comedy "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (1986).

In 1986, he landed the part of Brian Tanner on "ALF," a sitcom about a cat-eating alien embodied by a puppet. He was on the show for more than 100 episodes, through 1990.

After the series ended, he made several TV guest appearances and did voice work on "Back to the Future," a short-lived 1992 animated adaptation of the iconic film.