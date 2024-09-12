'Karate Kid' Actor Chad McQueen, Son of Steve & Father of Steven R. McQueen, Dies at 63

Getty Images

Chad McQueen, the actor who was the son of movie icon Steve McQueen and the father of "The Vampire Diaries" star Steven R. McQueen, died Wednesday at 63.

Variety reports McQueen's second wife, Jeanie, and their two children together said in a statement, "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our father, Chad McQueen. His remarkable journey as a loving father to us, along with his unwavering commitment to our mother, truly exemplified a life filled with love and dedication. His passion for racing not only highlighted his exceptional talent but also served as a way to honor his father’s legacy, a testament to the values instilled in him.”

“He passed his passion, knowledge and dedication down to us, and we will continue not only his legacy but our grandfather’s as well," it went on. "As a family, we need to navigate this difficult time, and we kindly ask for privacy as we remember and celebrate his extraordinary life.”

McQueen's death was attributed to multiple-organ failure that occurred in the years after a catastrophic 2006 accident.

The son of Steve McQueen and actress Neile Adams, who survives him, McQueen, born December 28, 1960, made a name for himself as an actor playing Dutch, a Cobra Kai member, in "The Karate Kid" (1984) and "The Karate Kid II" (1986).

He also appeared in such films as "New York Cop" (1993) and "Red Line" (1995), but was far more invested in race car driving, also a passion of his late father's. He raced professionally, founding McQueen Racing to develop high-performance vehicles.

In addition to his mom and his wife and their two kids, McQueen is survived by his son Steven R. McQueen from his first marriage.