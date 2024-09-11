See an Exclusive Clip from Boston Film Festival Opener ‘Sheepdog’

The Boston Film Festival will celebrate opening night Sept. 20 with “Sheepdog,” and “Extra” has an exclusive clip!

The movie follows a combat veteran named Calvin Cole (Steven Grayhm) who is court ordered to work with a Veterans Affairs trauma therapist (Virginia Madsen).

In the emotional clip, Madsen’s character urges Calvin to seek “post-traumatic growth.” She tells him traumatic loss can lead to anger and then grit, saying, “With grit, you can survive anything.” Watch!

The Boston Film Festival, Sept. 19 to 23, is celebrating 40 years with a showcase of cutting-edge indie films, top documentaries, shorts, animated, fall release studio films, and a newly created sports category.

Other notable films include the world premiere of “Capturing Kennedy” about John F. Kennedy’s presidency, “Sweetwater,” a 1950s-era film about Black players joining the NBA, and “Piping Plovers,” a documentary about the vulnerable birds and their habitats.

Warner Bros. Television will also host a series of special screenings on Sept. 19 for Boston-area college students. The studio and festival will present advance episode screenings and Q&A sessions on new and returning WBTV shows.