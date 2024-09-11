Getty Images

Charlie Puth and his fiancée Brooke Sansone are officially husband and wife after two years together.

A source confirmed to In Touch that the two tied the knot at his family’s home in Montecito over the weekend.

Instagram blog Deuxmoi was the first to report the news.

The wedding news comes a year after the couple got engaged.

Last year, Puth announced the engagement on Instagram. He wrote, “I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever.”

Charlie proposed to Brooke with a pear-shaped diamond ring, which she flashed in the Instagram photos!

The two went public with their relationship in late 2022.

In the fall of 2022, Puth revealed that he was “in love,” but didn’t reveal Brooke’s identity.

During an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Charlie shared, “[She’s] someone that I grew up with.”

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere,” Charlie elaborated, “it’s nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time.”

He added, “She’s always been very, very nice to me. I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well.”