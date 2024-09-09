Karen Gillan Expecting First Child — See Her Baby Bump!

Getty Images

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan, 36, is pregnant!

Days ago, Karen debuted her growing baby bump at the Toronto Film Festival premiere of her new film “The Life of Chuck.”

Wearing a yellow bodycon dress, Karen was photographed cradling her bump on the red carpet.

She also embraced her pregnancy body at IMDb's annual portrait studio at the film festival.

Getty Images for IMDb

The news comes two years after Karen secretly tied the knot with husband Nick Kocher.

Karen didn’t announce the marriage until last year.

She captioned the series of wedding pics on Instagram, “Last May…”

For her special day, Karen wore a strapless white gown by Oscar de la Renta.

The couple met through social media.

Last year, she opened up about their relationship on “Live with Kelly and Mark.”