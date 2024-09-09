Ashley Tisdale & Christopher French Welcome Baby #2

Getty Images

Ashley Tisdale is a mom again!

Tisdale and husband Christopher French have welcomed their second child.

Over the weekend, Ashley announced the birth of their baby girl on Instagram.

Along with a black-and-white photo of their newborn’s hands, she wrote on Instagram, “Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24 🍀."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In August, Ashley revealed that she couldn’t “wait to get the baby out” on her Instagram Stories.

She explained, “I’m exhausted. I’m ready to have this baby but not ready. I still need to wallpaper the room, get everything organized, so don’t come yet! BUT I’ve been sick for three weeks with adenovirus that turned into a sinus infection.

“My whole body hurts and I literally can’t wait to get that baby out,” Ashley elaborated. “I think they make the last month this hard so your willing to throw yourself into something that would normally be so scary but you do it anyway.”

Tisdale broke the news of her pregnancy in March.

Along with posting a series of photos of her growing baby bump, she wrote on Instagram, “We can’t wait to meet you 💫.”

Ashley also included a photo of herself with daughter Jupiter, 3.

Earlier this year, Tisdale opened up about her fears about welcoming another child.

In a TikTok video, she said, “I suffered with postpartum depression the first time and so that definitely scared me, thinking about, oh, having another one, like, just going through that again. But my doctor said that it’s interesting that on the second, your hormones just adjust so much faster. It wasn’t so much that I was depressed, I just had a lot of anxiety.”