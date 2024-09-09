Getty Images

Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival weeks after the e-bike accident that landed him in the ICU.

The 20-year-old, who attended the “Without Blood” premiere with his mother, had visible injuries on his forehead as he smiled for photos.

Pax looked like he was in good spirts as he posed in an all-black suit alongside Angelina, who wore a black gown and long gloves.

Jolie-Pitt reportedly rear-ended a car with his e-bike in late July.

In early August a source told “E! News,” “He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy. Pax and Angelina are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”