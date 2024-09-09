Celebrity News September 09, 2024
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Pax’s Injuries Visible in First Public Appearance Since Accident
Pax Jolie-Pitt, son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, hit the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival weeks after the e-bike accident that landed him in the ICU.
The 20-year-old, who attended the “Without Blood” premiere with his mother, had visible injuries on his forehead as he smiled for photos.
Pax looked like he was in good spirts as he posed in an all-black suit alongside Angelina, who wore a black gown and long gloves.
Jolie-Pitt reportedly rear-ended a car with his e-bike in late July.
In early August a source told “E! News,” “He suffered complex trauma, and now begins the long road of recovery and physical therapy. Pax and Angelina are deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders, and the outstanding medical care he received.”
Angelina and Brad are also parents to Maddox, 23, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. An insider told “E!” that all of Pax’s siblings visited him at the hospital, adding they are “very close.”