Nicole Kidman Skips Venice Award Due to Mother's Death: 'Heartbroken'

Nicole Kidman won Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival, but her big moment was marred by sadness due to the death of her beloved mom.

On Saturday, "Babygirl" director Halina Reijn read a statement aloud from the stage, announcing the loss.

Kidman had arrived in Venice, but found out her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, had died, causing her to leave immediately for home.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her," Kidman's statement read. "She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken."

Reijn said, "We love you all, Nicole," after reading the statement.

A rep for Kidman confirmed the passing to People magazine, noting that the entire family is "heartbroken" and asking for privacy.

In a 2020 THR interview, Kidman said of her mom, "She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her, but she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths."

She went on, “Mum didn’t necessarily get the career that she wanted, but she was determined that her daughters would have opportunities that were equal. That’s given me my life. And she gave me my life, she and my dad.”

Janelle Ann Kidman was 84.