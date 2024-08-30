Leah Remini & Angelo Pagán Split After 21 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Leah Remini, 54, and Angelo Pagán, 56, are calling it quits after 21 years of marriage.

They announced the news on Instagram, sharing, "Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us.”

Leah and Angelo continued, “We are proud of how we have worked through this together. Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal—together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

The exes plan to stay “best friends” and continue spending time together.

The statement asked what fans might be thinking, “So, the big question—why?”

The answer? “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today. Our bond is still strong—it’s just evolved into something different.”

Remini and Pagán insisted, “We think a marriage that lasted this long and created so many beautiful memories, especially raising our incredible daughter, is something to celebrate. From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

Now they are looking forward to making memories “in a different way” as they move into “unknown territory.”

As for sharing their lives with the world – as they have done on their past reality show – they said, “We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year.”

They wrote, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships—whether they change or end—aren’t failures.”