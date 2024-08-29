ChicExecs Grew from an Idea on a Napkin to Become an Industry Leader Celebrating 20th Anniversary

What started with an idea on a napkin has turned ChicExecs into a top global marketing powerhouse now celebrating its 20th anniversary.

PR veterans and entrepreneurs Nikki Carlson and Kailynn Bowling founded ChicExecs to share their experiences with emerging and established brands, and now serve as co-presidents over a company that has grown to include two sister companies, ExPR and Backhouse Agency, and more than 80 employees nationwide.

“We are so blessed and honored to be on this journey with such a hardworking team of professionals,” said Carlson. "Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in the success of the brands we serve. Thank you for supporting one another and for your unwavering commitment. And to our wonderful clients, your trust and collaboration have allowed us to elevate your businesses to success. For this, Kailynn and I are extremely grateful. We look forward to the next 20 years!”

Attributing their success to effective leadership, an entrepreneurial spirit and experts in news, public relations, and digital marketing, ChicExecs is poised to continue being among the top U.S. companies in its industry.

The team at ChicExecs includes veteran Emmy Award-winning news anchors, experienced public relations and digital marketing professionals and accomplished business owners. The additions of ExPR and Backhouse Agency complement the array of services offered to a global client base.



ExPR is led by seasoned news anchor and PR expert Kristen Wessel, positioning industry thought leaders in opportunities to showcase their expertise and provide insights on relevant topics, while Backhouse Agency assists brands with ad placements across various platforms.

Along with glowing reviews from clients that feel truly understood and enhanced by ChicExecs' services, the agency has received accolades including a Bronze Stevie Award for Women in Business and Best Company Culture by Entrepreneur Magazine.



ChicExecs has also been featured in Forbes, Newsweek and Inc. magazines, where the leadership team regularly shares their expertise on current public relations and marketing topics.