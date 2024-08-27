Getty

Caitlyn Jenner's son Brandon Jenner is a dad for the fourth time!

Jenner’s wife Cayley Stoker gave birth to their third child, a baby girl who they named Joan Almond.

On Tuesday, they announced the news on Instagram, writing, “Born at home in a flash, just the most amazing experience for mama and baby girl. A beautiful, gentle birth. 9 lbs 2 oz, 21 1/2 inches long. Perfect little peanut, we couldn’t be more in love. And the kids are absolutely thrilled to have a baby sister. Welcome to our world, sweet baby love.”

Their bundle of joy is named after Cayley’s “beloved grandma” Joanie.

Brandon and Cayley broke the news of her pregnancy in April.

Cayley told People magazine, “We conceived on Thanksgiving, which is so cute and special. I feel so grateful to get to do it all over again.”

In December, she took two pregnancy tests before telling Brandon, who already knew!

She shared, “When I went to tell Brandon that night as we were getting ready for bed he totally beat me to the punch. I had the tests in my pocket and I was going to just lay them down as he was brushing his teeth, but before I could do it, he looked at me and said, ‘So how pregnant do you think you are?’ I was floored.”

Brandon and Cayley are already the parents of twin boys Bo and Sam, 4. He is the father of daughter Eva, 9, with his ex-wife Leah Felder.