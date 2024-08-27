‘Days of Our Lives’ Couple Arianne Zucker & Shawn Christian Tie the Knot

She added, “Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠 8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍. Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air! This was such a special time for me and Shawn! We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life! 💕 Soon to share….our wedding guest flash mob line dance! 💃🏼🕺🏻”