Celebrity News August 27, 2024
‘Days of Our Lives’ Couple Arianne Zucker & Shawn Christian Tie the Knot
“Days of Our Lives” stars Arianne Zucker, 50, and Shawn Christian, 58, have tied the knot!
The couple exchanged vows earlier this month at Jacob’s Berry Farm in Gardnerville, Nevada, but didn’t share the news until now.
Over the weekend, Arianne posted some wedding photos, writing on Instagram, “It’s official! Mr & Mrs Christian! This is how we wedding!”
She added, “Action shot right in the middle of our entrance dance! 🤠 8/17/24 was filled with so much love with all our guests. We hope everyone felt like they were part of our wedding, not just invited! 💍. Our guests met new friends, families came together and love was everywhere in the air! This was such a special time for me and Shawn! We did it babe! I love you so much! This truly is one of the most memorable time in my life! 💕 Soon to share….our wedding guest flash mob line dance! 💃🏼🕺🏻”
The wedding comes three years after they got engaged.
They were friends for years before things turned romantic.
Zucker was previously married to Kyle Lowder (2002-2014), while Christian was married to Deborah Quinn (1996-2013).