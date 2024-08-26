Getty

Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of her mom Patricia and older sister Alison.

On Monday, Carey confirmed the sad news, telling People magazine, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Without revealing the cause of death for Patricia or Alison, Mariah added, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Years ago, Carey opened up about her complicated relationship with her mom in her memoir “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.”

She wrote, “Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions.

“Our relationship is a prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment,” Mariah elaborated. “A complicated love tethers my heart to my mother’s.”

In the book, Carey noted that it was “emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact” with Alison and their brother Morgan.

Carey claimed that Alison was abusive to her when they were younger.